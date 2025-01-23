Waypoint’s New Website And Refreshed Brand Make It Easier For Everyone To Connect With The Resources And Support They Need

Navigating the mental health care system can be a complex and overwhelming experience, especially when you’re trying to ensure your loved ones are safe and on the right path to healing.

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care’s new website and brand, launched Jan. 15, 2025, is making this task a little easier with a thoughtful design that enhances accessibility and improves user experience.

“Our new website isn’t just a redesign; it’s a reimagining of how we connect and communicate with the diverse communities we serve,” said Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, President and CEO. “Following extensive engagement, we focused on the journeys of patients, families and caregivers, and added website features that enhance access to mental health, addiction and seniors’ health care information that will only continue to build.”

Key features of the new website include:

Enhanced accessibility, including multi-language translation and compliance with the updated Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

A user-friendly navigation system that simplifies finding programs, services and research.

Mobile optimization and responsive design, ensuring a seamless experience on any screen size for people to access information anywhere and at any time.

Dynamic tools for engagement, such as easy donation options and streamlined searching for news and events.

Quick access tabs to easily get the referral form and information for each program, supporting website visitors accessing what they need to know as fast as possible.

This website and revitalized brand are more than digital updates — they reflect the evolution of specialized care Waypoint provides and are a tangible step forward in the commitment to fostering hope, recovery and resilience. By breaking down barriers and providing trusted support, Waypoint is creating a space that informs, inspires and empowers the community.

“With this reimagined website, Waypoint continues their innovative practice of seeking input from those most in need of accessing the information,” said Kayla Zimmerman, Interim Executive Director, Patient/Client and Family Council (PCFC). “The long-standing partnership between Waypoint and the PCFC has enabled the experiences of all of its service users to be at the forefront in all that Waypoint does.”

Waypoint’s new website and brand set the stage for a brighter, more connected future — a future where everyone can find the support they need with ease.

Visit the new website at waypointcentre.ca and join us in this exciting next chapter.