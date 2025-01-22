Two Muskoka Residents Receive The King Charles III Coronation Medal

Muskoka residents, Dr. Eva Olsson and Penny Varney, will be awarded The King Charles III Coronation Medal for their outstanding contributions to Canada and to their community on March 8, International Women’s Day.

These special Canadian commemorative medals are awarded to individuals from all walks of life across the country for outstanding contributions to Canada, to their province or to their community, particularly in the areas of service, the environment and sustainability and the nation’s diversity. Dr. Eva Olsson and Penny Varney were nominated by YWCA community members. YWCA’s were tasked with identifying 58 nominees across the country. The medals will be presented by YWCA Canada CEO, Aline Nizigama, at the YWCA Muskoka’s 19th Women of Distinction Awards Gala.

Dr. Eva Olsson was nominated for her role as a peacemaker. As a holocaust survivor whose family was annihilated in the concentration camps, Dr. Olsson is an educator with a passion to eradicate hatred. She has shared her life story and message of hope over 3,800 times across the country, including the United Nations. Countless have been inspired by Dr. Olsson to rise up against discrimination and hatred. She has published two books – one a Canada bestseller – and a bio documentary has been made about her life.

Penny Varney was nominated for her dedication to the community of Gravenhurst through her participation in the BIA, the high school breakfast program, Megan’s Walk to support children with brain cancer and the Spring into Summer Art Crawl. Varney was a founding member of the Women’s Centre and is an accomplished goldsmith who owns Penny Varney Jewellery Gallery & Gifts. She is also founder of the Arts at the Albion and is currently in her second term as a Gravenhurst Councillor.

Dr. Eva Olsson and Penny Varney will be presented with the King Charles III Coronation medal at the YWCA Muskoka’s 19th Women of Distinction Awards Gala at Hidden Valley Resort on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The event is open to all persons – community members can purchase tickets at www.ywcamuskoka.com. Funds raised support YWCA Muskoka’s programs and services to champion positive change for girls, women and gender diverse people throughout Muskoka.