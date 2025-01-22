Fire On Tuesday In Orillia Is Now A Criminal Investigation

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a structure fire that occurred on January 21, 2025 at a business on Peter Street South near Mississaga Street East in the City of Orillia.

On January 21, 2025, just before 7:30 am, officers of the Orillia OPP responded to a structure fire at a business on Peter St South near Mississaga St East in Orillia. Upon arriving at scene, officers as well as firefighters from the Orillia Fire Department located a local establishment ablaze. First responders acted quickly to check all local residences and businesses to evacuate the area for safety.

Orillia Transit and other local businesses assisted with providing warmth and shelter for any person displaced, and for first responders while they continued battling the fire. Additional fire resources from Severn Fire, Ramara Fire, and Rama Fire all attended the scene to assist.

Officers canvassed local businesses and residents for any video footage of what may have caused the fire, which has now led to a criminal investigation. On January 22, 2025, detectives from the Orillia Major Crime Unit with assistance from the Forensic Identification Services (IDENT) have engaged to continue the investigation. At this time, police believe that the fire was started intentionally started which spread causing the large-scale damages.

Police are requesting that any one with any information, video footage, or who may have been in the downtown core of Orillia between the hours of 5:00 am – 7:00 am on January 21, 2025. Investigators urge that business owners check their exterior surveillance video for any suspicious persons observed during the requested timeframe. Please contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to assist with the on-going investigation.

Additionally, Peter Street between Colborne Street and Coldwater Road, as well as Mississaga Street East between West Street and Matchedash Street remain closed and police are asking vehicles and pedestrians to avoid the area while first responders remain on scene.

The Orillia OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.