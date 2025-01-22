Multiple Firearms, Ammunition And Drugs Seized In Haliburton

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged an individual following an investigation involving firearms.

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a location on George Street in Haliburton on January 21, 2025. Multiple firearms, ammunition, other weapons, and suspected drugs were seized. One person was arrested.

As a result, Brian Reid, 41, of the Municipality of Dysart et AL, has been charged with:

· Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition order – four counts

· Careless Storage of Firearm – three counts

· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – three counts

· Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – three counts

· Failure to Comply with Release Order – six counts

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay.

Anyone having knowledge of drug or property related offences is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not have to testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2000.00.