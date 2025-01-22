Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Board Of Directors Seeking Applications

Get involved in your local hospital by submitting your application to join the skills-based, community-oriented team of volunteer directors at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC).

To fill upcoming vacancies on the Board of Directors, MAHC is inviting formal applications from community members who are interested in helping guide MAHC’s exciting and transformative future. Directors are accountable for the monitoring and oversight of the organization’s performance goals, and ensuring financial accountability, effective governance and strategic leadership.

“MAHC is seeking applications from individuals who are passionate about making a difference in healthcare in our community,” says Nominations Committee Chair Mary Lyne. “The Board is comprised of volunteers with a broad range of skills, perspectives and expertise. To round out the skillset around the table, we are looking for individuals with experience in community relationship building, strategic planning, and integration and systems enabling.”

In addition to attending board and standing committee meetings, Directors must be able to devote at least 25 hours per month to meeting preparation, committee work, and other events for up to a three-year appointment. Generally, Board of Directors meetings alternate between the Huntsville and South Muskoka hospital sites with some meetings using virtual platforms.

Applications are also being accepted for committee appointee members of standing committees. Applicants must attend the standing committee meetings and provide a time commitment of approximately three to five hours bi-monthly for a one-year appointment.

Recruitment is open to residents 18 years of age or older who live, work, or are registered on a municipal voters’ list or tax roll in the Muskoka or East Parry Sound geographic area. Previous experience on boards with similar scope and challenges (not necessarily health care) is an asset. A police criminal record check is also required.

The Board of Directors continually strives to represent the diversity of voices and experiences in our communities and encourages individuals from communities with limited representation to apply.

The application deadline is March 7, 2025. Learn more and apply online today by visiting www.mahc.ca/boardrecruitment. Only those applicants chosen to be interviewed will be contacted.