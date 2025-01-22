Commercial Vehicle Operator Charged After Collision On Hwy. 11 In Gravenhurst Tuesday Night

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had closed Highway 11 North, just north of North Kahshe Lake Road, in Gravenhurst for a collision investigation.

On January 21, 2025 at 7:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 11 North near Luigi Road in Gravenhurst after members of the public reported a vehicle had flipped on its side. Shortly after their arrival, and the arrival of a tow-truck, a third vehicle became involved as a transport truck struck one of the police vehicles as well as at least one other motor vehicle.

The officers were not in the police vehicle at the time and were not injured. The tow truck operator was struck and transported to hospital and was quite fortunate to have suffered only minor injuries. No one else was injured.

Police have charged the 32-year-old driver of the transport truck, from Winnipeg, MB, with Careless Driving and Fail to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle or Tow Truck.

Bracebridge OPP responds to hundreds of motor vehicle collisions throughout the year and managing those scenes on highways such as Highway 11 and Highway 400 can be complicated and risky. Those risks are greatly reduced when road users respond by slowing down and providing the space necessary to keep everyone safe.