New Exhibitions Launching At OMAH

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is excited to announce three new exhibitions opening this week, highlighted by a special reception on Saturday, January 25, from 1 PM to 3 PM.

A Collection-Inspired Exhibition: Four Seasons in Orillia

This exhibition, featuring art and artefacts from our permanent collection, celebrates the unique charm of winter, spring, summer, and autumn in Orillia. Hannah Arndt and Tanya Cunnington co-curated the exhibition and enjoyed the opportunity to explore the collection to bring the exhibition’s theme to life. Local writer Kathy Hunt contributed her talents to the exhibition text panels.

OMAH is grateful for the support of Orillia & Lake Country Tourism in developing this exhibition.

Loup Garou and Mocassins: Solo Exhibition by Nathalie Bertin

This exhibition weaves compelling stories through vivid imagery and heartfelt words. It delves into identity, family, and traditions while engaging in a profound dialogue with both lost and newly discovered ancestors. Through her evocative words and images, Bertin reveals a steadfast determination to deepen her understanding of herself and her Métis heritage as a whole.

Nathalie says, “Loup Garou & Moccasins is built on stories. It started with the cushions that interpret some of the life lessons I learned growing up. It evolved into a multi-disciplinary exploration of family, kinship and ties to the land, involving human moments of life, death, tragedy and hope. It’s my hope that my audiences – wherever they come from – will recognize some aspect of themselves in my work, or simply be inspired by it, and see that we are all connected in some way.”

Behold A Man Who Is A Bean: Solo Exhibition by Harley Duck

Harley Duck, a recent graduate of Georgian College’s Museum and Gallery Studies program said, “I would like everyone to have their own conclusions after seeing the works, but I hope with the basis in art history, visitors come away having learned something or are curious about a name or composition.” His exhibition of humorous paintings explores the artist’s recent interest in the compositions and embellishments of medieval artworks. With the embellishments removed, Duck’s subject matter are simple random objects such as kitchen scraps or a greasy pan or common people who have no claim to major positions of power.

OMAH is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm.