UPDATE: Building A Total Loss After Fire At 7 Peter St. S In Orillia

Crews remain on-site at a major structure fire in Downtown Orillia that began early this morning (Jan. 21, 2025).

The fire has caused significant damage, resulting in the total loss of the building located at 7 Peter St. S., which housed several businesses. Businesses directly affected by the fire include Three Birds Salon, Dr. Comics, and Kelly’s Clothing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no estimated cost of damage has been determined at this time. No injuries have been reported, and there were no individuals in the building when the fire started.

The fire presented unique challenges due to the age and construction of the building, which is more than a century old. Once the fire extended through the attic, it caused a roof collapse, requiring crews to battle the flames from the exterior. Additional challenges included cold weather, which created icy conditions, and high winds, necessitating more frequent rotation of crews.

The Orillia Fire Department, supported by mutual aid from Ramara, Severn, Oro-Medonte, and Rama Fire Services, continues to monitor for hotspots and flare-ups. Crews will remain on scene throughout the evening and into tomorrow. Mississaga Street East at Front Street, Colborne Street East at Peter Street, and Mississaga Street East at Peter Street will remain closed until further notice, along with transit detours, and restricted pedestrian access in the area. Updates regarding road reopenings and transit impacts will be provided when available.

While no residents lived in the affected building, nearby residents and businesses have been displaced. Anyone impacted can contact North Simcoe Victim Services at 705-325-5578 for assistance with temporary accommodations and other resources, including arrangements regarding pets.

The City is working closely with the Downtown Orillia BIA and the Orillia Area Community Development Corporation (CDC) to support the businesses impacted. Donations or offers of assistance for affected businesses can be directed to the Downtown Orillia BIA at deron@downtownorillia.ca or 705-325-3997.

Due to the large amount of smoke, residents near the fire are asked to stay indoors with their windows closed. Spills Action was contacted to monitor and address runoff from the fire fighting efforts, with booms placed in sewers and cleanup measures underway. The City of Orillia’s Operations team has been on-site to manage icy conditions caused by water spray from the fire response.

Those locations affected by the closure of the area around Peter and Mississaga Streets can place their waste, recycling and green bin material in the nearest accessible location for collection on Jan. 22, 2025, or save it for set out the following week.

Further updates will be shared on the City of Orillia’s social media channels.