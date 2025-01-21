Two Rescued After Snowmobiles Break Though Ice In Minden Hills

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two snowmobiles that went through the ice on Gull Lake.

On January 18, 2025, just after 2:00 p.m., members of Haliburton OPP, with the assistance from the Minden Hills Fire Department along with Haliburton County EMS and City of Kawartha Lakes EMS paramedics, responded to two snowmobiles that went through the ice on Gull Lake, near Schaefers Road in Minden Hills Township. Officers learned that one snowmobile driver had gone into the lake with their machine and was able to get out and onto the ice. A second driver had their snowmobile break through the ice but was able to remain on the ice and not go in the water. Good Samaritans attempted a rescue these parties but were not successful.

The Minden Fire Department members attended the scene with their rapid deployment craft (RDC). Firefighters were able to rescue the two persons from the ice that were approximately 800ft from shore with the assistance of Haliburton OPP officers and paramedics and were able to pull them to shore. Luckily, neither of the riders were injured as a result of the incident.

Almost all recreational activities involve some risk, especially those that involve the use of frozen lakes, rivers and streams. It is important to remember that what appears to be frozen, could in fact be ice that is not capable of supporting any weight at all.

It’s critically important to determine the quality and thickness of ice before venturing out onto it. Ice can change very quickly, and its appearance can be misleading. No ice goes without risks and snowmobiling over frozen bodies of water poses a significantly larger risk.