Crews Battle Significant Structure Fire Tuesday Morning In Orillia

Early this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025), a major structure fire broke out at the corner of Mississaga Street and Peter Street in Orillia’s historic downtown.

The block surrounding Mississaga and Peter Streets is shut down, and power has been turned off in the area. Residents near the fire are asked to stay inside with their windows closed due to heavy smoke.

All residents and businesses are urged to avoid the downtown area until further notice. Orillia Transit has been rerouted. The Laclie Route bus has two stops out of service (Peter Street and Mississaga Street, and Coldwater Street and Matchedash Street). The South Route bus has one stop out of service at Elgin Street and West Street.

Fire Status

The fire has significantly impacted one building that houses several businesses and residential apartments located above the shops. No injuries have been reported at this time. It is too early to determine cause or estimated damage, but the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Crews are currently monitoring for hotspots and flare ups in the building and that is anticipated to take place for the rest of the day.

The Orillia Fire Department, with mutual aid support from Ramara, Severn, Oro-Medonte, and Rama Fire Services, remains on scene actively working to control the fire.

“This morning’s fire in our historic downtown is devastating for area residents and businesses,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “The buildings in this area are more than a century old and hold special significance for our city as homes and workplaces. While we are grateful no injuries have been reported so far, this remains an active and ongoing situation. Orillia is a strong and resilient community. Together, we will support those impacted. My deepest thanks go out to the Orillia Fire Department and our mutual aid partners for their quick response and dedication in managing this difficult situation.”

The City has arranged buses to provide temporary shelter for displaced residents and emergency crews to keep warm with additional on-site support from The Salvation Army.

“This morning, the Orillia Fire Department, with support from Ramara, Severn, Oro-Medonte, and Rama Fire, responded to a major structure fire at the corner of Mississaga Street and Peter Street in our downtown. The buildings in this area, many over 100 years old, pose unique challenges due to their age and proximity to one another,” said Chris Ferry, Fire Chief. “We ask residents in the area to stay indoors with their windows closed due to smoke. We ask the general public to please stay away from the downtown core and avoid the fire scene until further notice. On behalf of the Orillia Fire Department, I extend my deepest thanks to all first responders and mutual aid partners for their incredible teamwork during this emergency.”

Updates will be shared on the City of Orillia’s social media channels as the situation evolves.