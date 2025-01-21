Temporary Closures Inside Coulson Family Bracebridge Library Due To Roof Damage

Due to the winter storm event that took place in early December 2024, the roof of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre has sustained minor damages that have caused internal leaks. Every effort has been made to repair affected areas, but due to the amount of snow that has accumulated, it has posed to be a challenge. Temporary fixes have been made and will remain in place until dry conditions allow for permanent repairs to be completed.

The facility remains open to offer programming and serve the community, however some areas will need to be closed until further notice.

Affected areas:

The children’s washroom and public washroom in the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library will be closed due to damage to a plumbing stack that was knocked over by sliding ice and snow. As an alternative, visitors can use the washroom facilities in the hallway just outside of the internal library entrance.

The Makerspace remains open, however the exhaust hood has been damaged. Programming and equipment availability may be modified.

All other library spaces and programs remain open and will operate as usual.

The Town is working closely with the project team to review and address the issues. Due to the nature of the repairs, areas will remain closed until the spring when work can take place in dry conditions.

The Muskoka Lumber Arena and Proline Rentals Fieldhouse have also experienced leaks from water penetrating through two safety anchors used for roof maintenance. Temporary repairs have been made, and final repairs will take place in the spring.

Every effort has been made to minimize disruptions, and most users will be unaffected while visiting the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre. Visitors are asked to observe all on-site signage, and check program schedules prior to visiting at bracebridge.ca/programs and bracebridgelibrary.ca.

“The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre was built to support our community for generations, and while closures are never ideal, it is crucial that we address these issues thoroughly to ensure the long-term integrity of the facility. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents and visitors as we work to resolve this situation. Thankfully the facility remains open for continued programming, connection and collaboration.”

– Stephen Rettie, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Bracebridge