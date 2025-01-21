OPP Find Impaired Driver At Ride Check In Sundridge

Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) leads to a driver being charged with impaired driving.

On January 12, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting R.I.D.E. at the intersection of Tower Road and High Street in the Town of Sundridge, when a vehicle was stopped. Officers detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage. Further testing resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, Calvin Jeffery, 33-years-old from Sundridge, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on February 20, 2025.