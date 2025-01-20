PinkCherry’s 2025 Sexiest Cities Revealed In A Spicy Interactive Map

PinkCherry, Canada’s leading online destination for sexual health and wellness, is back with the highly anticipated release of “Canada’s Sexiest Cities.”

Using per capita sales data from January 1 to December 31, 2024, the Top 10 Sexiest Cities have been unveiled—and the results might surprise you! Discover how steamy your city is with the Sexiest Cities interactive map, now live on PinkCherry.ca.

But wait, there’s more: what other sexy secrets did PinkCherry uncover this year?

It turns out PinkCherry shoppers went the extra mile—literally! The total length of spicy purchases this year reached an astonishing 10,397,775 inches. That’s equivalent to the height of 477 CN Towers, or 6.5 trips around the Earth!

The secrets don’t stop there, PinkCherry also revealed that:

Calgary, AB : Biggest Assets —proudly purchasing the largest butt plugs on average.

: —proudly purchasing the largest butt plugs on average. Montréal, QC : Biggest Dicks —unapologetically preferring larger dildo sizes on average.

: —unapologetically preferring larger dildo sizes on average. Pickering, ON : Toe-tally Obsessed —leading in the most foot-related toy purchases.

: —leading in the most foot-related toy purchases. Toronto, ON : Bottoms Up —keeping things cheeky with the most anal toy purchases.

: —keeping things cheeky with the most anal toy purchases. Regina, SK : Brattiest City —claiming the title for the most solo toys purchased.

: —claiming the title for the most solo toys purchased. Winnipeg, MB : In Their Lover Era —an affinity for couples’ toys.

: —an affinity for couples’ toys. Edmonton, AB : Love Is Blind —trusting their partners with the largest stash of blindfolds.

: —trusting their partners with the largest stash of blindfolds. Calgary, AB : Monster Smashers —snapping up the most fantasy creature dildos.

: —snapping up the most fantasy creature dildos. Ottawa, ON : Most Submissive —tied up with the most purchases of cuffs and restraints.

: —tied up with the most purchases of cuffs and restraints. Vancouver, BC : Self-Obsessed—purchasing the most Clone-a-Willy/Pussy kits.

And now, the moment you’ve been waiting for:

Victoria, BC has officially claimed the title of Canada’s #1 Sexiest City, proving that the West Coast isn’t just the best coast—it’s the sexiest! With coastal vibes and independent energy, Victoria takes the crown with style.

In second place, Calgary, AB, the former two-time reigning champ, passes the torch with grace. But don’t worry, Calgary—second place still looks undeniably sexy on you.

Rounding out the Top 5 are Edmonton, AB, Ottawa, ON, and Winnipeg, MB, proving that no matter the weather, these cities know how to keep it hot where it counts.

Curious where your city lands on the heat scale? Check out Canada’s Sexiest Cities on PinkCherry.ca to find out—warning: it’s about to get steamy!

Canada’s Top 10 Sexiest Cities

Victoria, BC Calgary, AB Edmonton, AB Ottawa, ON Winnipeg, MB London, ON Surrey, BC Mississauga, ON Hamilton, ON Halifax, NS

Canada’s Top 10 Sexiest Towns