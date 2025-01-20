Township Of Tiny To Host 2025 Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament At The Orr Lake Golf Club

Join the Township of Tiny for their 15th Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament which will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Orr Lake Golf Club. Registration is now open! Proceeds of the event will be distributed to local charities across North Simcoe.

Since the tournament’s inception, the township has raised over $479,000 in support of more than 40 local charities, with $45,000 raised in 2024 for 17 organizations. The township will announce the names of the beneficiaries of this year’s tournament in the spring. Local charities and not-for-profits are encouraged to apply for funding opportunities by visiting www.tiny.ca/golf.

“I am thrilled to invite everyone out to this year’s charity golf tournament. Our goal for 2025 is to raise $65,000 which would allow us to surpass a cumulative fundraising total of $500,000,” said Mayor David Evans. “The proceeds of this tournament directly support a broad range of small charities that help people across all of North Simcoe and their families. We are looking forward to another year of incredible generosity from our residents and local businesses, and a great day out on the course.”

There are several ways you can get involved:

Register as a golfer

The cost for a foursome is $800. Single participants or pairs should contact the township to arrange a foursome. Registration includes an 11:30 a.m. shotgun start, an 18-hole round of golf with a lunch and buffet dinner, silent auction and raffle draws, as well as competitions and prizes on the course. Spaces in this tournament are limited, and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Sponsor or donate

The Township of Tiny has a variety of sponsorship and donation opportunities available. Sponsorships range from their Title Sponsor to $150 Lunch Sponsor packages. The township is also grateful for donations to the silent auction and raffle draws. If your business is looking to reach members of the community in Tiny, this is a great opportunity to get involved.

For more information about the event, visit www.tiny.ca/golf.