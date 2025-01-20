Snowmobile Operator Rescued From The Water On Miskwabi Lake In Dysart et Al

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a snowmobiler that had gone through the ice on Miskwabi Lake in the Municipality of Dysart et Al.

On January 18, 2025, Haliburton Highlands OPP officers along with the Dysart Fire Department and Haliburton County EMS Paramedics attended the Miskwabi Lake area as multiple reports were received that a snowmobiler was yelling for help, stating that they were in the water. Dysart Fire department members utilized their ice/cold water rescue to search the lake for the person. Firefighters were able to locate the victim who was in open water and was pulled to safety and brought to shore. The victim suffered from hypothermia and was transported to hospital by Haliburton County Paramedic Service (HCPS).

The Haliburton Highlands officers are continuing to investigate this matter at this time. The subject was later transferred to a Toronto area trauma centre to receive further treatment.

Members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP Detachment would like to remind all area residents, cottagers, contractors and any other potential ice surface users to stay clear of our area water surfaces as very little ice, if any, has formed due to abnormal weather conditions. The lack of ice and vast areas of open water is creating possible dangerous situations for you and responding emergency services personnel. Every year, needless preventable tragedies occur on our area water and ice surfaces which could have been avoided, and emergency services are counting on you to make that decision to stay OFF the ICE.

Any ice surface user must remember that NO ice is Safe Ice and that any travel on the current water/ice surface conditions, if any ice should even exist, should be wearing proper survival clothing/suit, having a fully charged cell phone along with telling a friend, neighbour, family member or work supervisor of your destination. The following link has further safety suggestions should anyone travel over area water or ice.