Health Unit And Local Hospitals Partner For Smoke And Vapour-Free Grounds

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) and seven local hospitals are partnering for the first time to promote smoke and vapour-free hospital grounds throughout the region. The campaign, A Breath of Fresh Air for Our Hospital Community aims to remind patients, staff and visitors of the important role they play in keeping hospital grounds smoke and vapour free.

Smoking is the number one cause of preventable disease and death in Ontario. In Simcoe Muskoka, nearly one-in-five deaths, one-in-ten hospitalizations and one-in-twenty emergency department visits are linked to smoking. Secondhand smoke also poses significant health risks, increasing the chance of developing cardiovascular and respiratory conditions such as COPD and lung cancer among adults and asthma and acute respiratory infections among children.

The campaign seeks to reinforce and remind patients, staff and visitors about the vital role they play in maintaining smoke and vapour-free hospital grounds. It features a variety of materials, including posters, banners, digital signage and social media messaging, which will be distributed by hospitals and the health unit to promote shared community responsibility for ensuring A Breath of Fresh Air for Our Hospital Community.

“Hospitals are places for care and part of that is ensuring an environment that supports good health”, says Dr. Lisa Simon, associate medical officer of health at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. “This campaign reminds the public that hospitals are smoke and vapour-free under the Smoke-Free Ontario Act. It also aims to support people in their efforts to not smoke or vape by promoting fresh air spaces in and around our hospitals, while also reminding the public about the health benefits of smoke and vapour-free spaces.”

A Breath of Fresh Air for our Hospital Community campaign begins during National Non-Smoking Week which takes place from Jan. 19 to 25. Area hospitals include Georgian Bay General Hospital, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care and Collingwood General & Marine Hospital.

For information and support to quit smoking or vaping, visit smdhu.org or DontQuitQuitting.ca.