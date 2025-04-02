New Confirmed Measles Case Confirmed In Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has received confirmation that an unvaccinated symptomatic resident of Simcoe Muskoka has tested positive for measles. This case is unrelated to the case reported on March 19, 2025 which resulted in a total of 3 cases connected to that household.

Individuals who were present at the Royal Victoria Health Centre’s (RVH) Emergency Department Orange Zone and Triage Area (201 Georgian Dr., Barrie) between the hours 6:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on March 30, may have been exposed to measles.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will be calling anyone who was registered to be seen and exposed in the above-mentioned location during those specified times. We are assessing other exposure sites and will update the public when information becomes available on our website.

The health unit advises anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the measles virus to do the following:

Monitor for signs and symptoms of measles which begin 7 to 21 days after exposure.

Even individuals who are up to date with the measles vaccine should watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after exposure. Symptoms of measles include: Fever, runny nose, cough Drowsiness, and red eyes Small white spots appear on the inside of the mouth and throat but are not always present. Three to seven days after symptoms start, a red, blotchy rash typically appears on the face and then spreads down the body. One can be infectious 4 days prior and 4 days after onset of rash.



Confirm that you and your family members have two doses of measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV); those born before 1970 would likely have had measles illness as a child and are presumed to be immune and protected. Those not protected against measles with these measures should contact their health care provider regarding vaccination.

If you develop symptoms Isolate immediately by staying home (do not go to school or work) and avoid contact with others. If you require urgent or emergency care, please call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital. This allows staff to prepare for your arrival and helps prevent the spread of infection. Wear a well-fitting, high-quality face mask when seeking medical care.



Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that spreads very easily through airborne transmission. The measles virus can live in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

“We now have 4 cases locally in 2025 and with the 557 cases of measles in Ontario so far this year, the risk of contracting measles continues to increase for people who are unimmunized,” says Dr. Colin Lee SMDHU’s associate medical officer of heath. “Measles had been declared eliminated in Canada in 1998 and the last time measles was present in Simcoe Muskoka was in 2014. The fact that measles is once again circulating and there are so many cases in Ontario and across Canada and globally means we must be vigilant. Do ensure that your measles immunization is up to date”

People who get sick usually recover without treatment, but measles can be more severe for infants, young children, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems. Possible complications include middle ear infections, pneumonia, diarrhea, or encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and occasionally death in the very young.

The health unit is advising individuals and families to ensure they are up to date with their measles vaccines and to remain watchful for symptoms even if vaccinated against measles.

For more information about measles, please visit smdhu.org/measles or call 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.