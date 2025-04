HUGE SALE – LAKE LIVIN’

⁠

Enjoy UP TO 80% OFF on a wide selection of clothing, shoes, home decor, furniture and more!⁠

⁠

This is your chance to grab amazing deals on stylish and quality pieces at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out – it is worth the trip!

⁠

Where : Bracebridge Sportsplex’s Auditorium, 110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge, ON⁠

⁠

When: APRIL 4th, Friday 2-8PM⁠

APRIL 5th, Saturday 10-6PM⁠

APRIL 6th, Sunday 10-3PM⁠

⁠

Come find your next favourite piece!

*This Article Is Sponsored By The Advertiser