MiND-AID Muskoka Presents: Connecting The Dots, A Deep Dive Into Youth Mental Health

This November, MiND-AID is inviting you to a local screening of the award-winning mental health documentary Connecting the Dots. Thanks to generous donations from within our community, MIND-AID is pleased to offer this film screening for free to all members of the public interested in learning more about the impacts of mental health on our youth and the importance of talking about these issues now.

“The truth that we have learned from our work with local young people and which is echoed in this film is that a lot of young people are not okay”, says Jody North, executive director, MiND-AID.“The film lets us hear directly from youth about what is going on but also about what is needed to change the tide. Anyone in the community will benefit from watching this great flick and learning more about what is being done in our own community to support young people.”

MiND-AID has partnered with the BMLSS Hospitality & Tourism students to offer a selection of finger foods during the intermission of this screening and music students will provide some entertainment as well.

There will be a raffle with donated local prizes to help raise funds for MiND-AID’s ongoing efforts to help navigate our local youth through the mental health services available to them. Prizes include resort stays, golf rounds, dining, entertainment and more!

WHEN: November 29th, doors opening at 6:30pm, film starts at 7:00pm

WHERE: Rene Caisse Theatre, Bracebridge

COST: Free screening, donate if you wish at the door.

Get your FREE TICKETS here: MiNDAID-ConnectingTheDots.eventbrite.com