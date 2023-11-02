Ontario Northland’s Huntsville Bus Stop Moves To New Location

Effective November 5, 2023, the Huntsville stop for the Ontario Northland Bus will move and passenger pickup will be on Main Street West by Station Road. The bus will not be stopping at the Ravenscliffe Road location after November 4, 2023.

Signage has been posted at the new location and benches and garbage cans will be moved to the stop on Station Road once all necessary approvals have been obtained.

A sign has been posted at the Ravenscliffe Road stop to inform the public of the change of location. The signage was provided by Ontario Northland and will remain in place for at least a week.

For information on the Ontario Northland bus service and to purchase tickets, visit ontarionorthland.ca.