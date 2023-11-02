Ontario’s 2023 Fall Economic Statement Supports Growth Across The Province 

Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy released the 2023 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review: Building a Strong Ontario Together. This update continues the government’s responsible, targeted approach, providing the flexibility needed to help address ongoing economic uncertainty and build critical infrastructure in growing communities while laying a strong fiscal foundation for future generations.

Ontario is seeing significant growth, with nearly 500,000 more people coming to the province last year and more than 170,000 net new jobs created in the first nine months of 2023 alone.

“Our government is focused on building the infrastructure Ontario needs to support our growing communities while providing immediate tax relief for families,” said MPP Graydon Smith, Parry Sound-Muskoka. “We’re taking decisive action to build more rental and affordable housing, new long-term care homes and long overdue transportation infrastructure. We’re extending the gas and fuel tax cut to provide relief for families that have been hit hard by the federal carbon tax.”

With Building a Strong Ontario Together, the government is introducing new tools to help build critical infrastructure faster and smarter, continuing to attract investments and more jobs, and providing better services for people.

Highlights include: