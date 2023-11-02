Bracebridge Fire Accepting Applications For Volunteer Firefighters

The Bracebridge Fire Department is now accepting applications for volunteer firefighters. Volunteer Firefighters play a unique and pivotal role in Bracebridge, acting as champions for community safety, education, and prevention.

Important Dates:

Application Deadline: Friday, December 8

Mandatory Information Session: Tuesday, December 12 at 7 p.m.

Physical Demands Assessment: Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Swim Test: Sunday, December 17 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The above events will take place at Fire Station 1, 225 Taylor Road, Bracebridge, except the Swim Test which will occur at the Bracebridge Sportsplex.

Successful Volunteer Firefighter applicants will participate in a series of online and in-person training from February to June 2024. Volunteer Firefighters are eligible to receive a comprehensive benefits package, paid training, incentives for further education opportunities, a supportive environment and more. All Firefighters are encouraged to take an active role in public safety education initiatives and community engagement.

To learn more about being a Volunteer Firefighter in Bracebridge and to apply, visit Bracebridge Fire Station 1 at 225 Taylor Road or bracebridge.ca/firerecruit.