Huntsville Fire Dept Hosts Fire Safety And Skate Community Events

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department is hosting Fire Safety and Skate events at Don Lough Arena on November 18 and 25, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. At these free events, kids can skate and run hockey drills with firefighters while parents learn about fire safety and prevention.

“The Fire Department is an important community resource and the more proactive we can be about fire safety, the better prepared residents are during emergencies,” shares Steve Markham, Public Education/Fire Prevention Officer for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. “Putting on free, family-friendly events for the community means fire safety is accessible for all Huntsville households, and it gives us the opportunity to help educate parents.”

Information will be provided on FireSmart, a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry program on how to protect your property from wildland fires, as well as chimney and vent cleaning, and oily rag disposal. Parents are also encouraged to come with their own questions. The main topics residents often seek information on are smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and fire escape plans. Fire prevention and education resources are also available on Huntsville.ca.

