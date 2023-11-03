Fantasy Adventure PA Day Camp: Unleash Your Child’s Creativity In Wonderland

Huntsville Festival of the Arts is thrilled to announce its upcoming “Fantasy Adventure PA Day Camp” tailored for children ages 6 to 12. This enchanting day camp will transport youngsters into the whimsical world of “Alice in Wonderland,” where creativity knows no bounds.

Morning Wonderland Drama Games and Costumes

Under the expert guidance of theatre artist Christina Serra, the mornings will be filled with thrilling drama games, songs, and costume creation. Inspired by the captivating adventures and whimsical characters of Alice in Wonderland, children will explore the spectrum from spooky to sweet, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Afternoon Wonderland Crafts

After lunch, local visual artist, Catherine Luce will lead campers on an artistic journey through Wonderland. Young artists will have the opportunity to create their very own Wonderland character and craft wonderland-inspired art.

Date and Registration Information

The Fantasy Adventure PA Day Camp is scheduled for November 17th at the HFA Studio (58 Main Street E, entrance across from River Mill Park). This fantastic experience promises a day of creativity, fun, and imagination. Enroll your child now to ensure they don’t miss out on this extraordinary adventure.

Registration Details:

Ages: 6-12

6-12 Date: November 17, 2023

November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 AM- – 4:30 PM

9:00 AM- – 4:30 PM Location: HfA Studio (58 Main Street E, entrance across from River Mill Park)

HfA Studio (58 Main Street E, entrance across from River Mill Park) Price: $40 + HST

Don’t miss the chance to let your child’s imagination run wild in the captivating world of “Alice in Wonderland.” Secure their spot today!

For more information and to register, please visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca