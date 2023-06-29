Midland Area Resident Charged Again By OPP In Shoplifting Incident

A call to the OPP Communication Centre by Midland Walmart store security resulted in members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP being dispatched to a shoplifting incident at 10:48 a.m. June 28, 2023. Attending officers located and after a foot pursuit arrested the suspect Cody Blain 30 years of no fixed address Midland, on the following offences.
- Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada
- Resist Peace Officer
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order (two counts)
- Transportation Fraud
The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.
