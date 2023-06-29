Midland Area Resident Charged Again By OPP In Shoplifting Incident

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

A call to the OPP Communication Centre by Midland Walmart store security resulted in members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP being dispatched to a shoplifting incident at 10:48 a.m. June 28, 2023. Attending officers located and after a foot pursuit arrested the suspect Cody Blain 30 years of no fixed address Midland, on the following offences.

  • Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada
  • Resist Peace Officer
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order (two counts)
  • Transportation Fraud

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Another Midland Resident Charged In Connection To Shoplifting Incidents

Male Charged Again For Shoplifting In Midland

Midland Resident Arrested In Connection To Midland Convenience Store Robbery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here