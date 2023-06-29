Midland Resident Charged After Shoplifting From The LCBO

Back to back calls to the OPP Communication Centre for shoplifting offences from the Midland LCBO has netted a Midland area resident a number of criminal shoplifting related charges.

On June 21 and June 23, 2023, store security observed a male suspect removing liquor from the retail store without paying and a subsequent investigations by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment has resulted in Nathan Fontaine 31 years of Midland being charged with the following criminal offences.

Theft Under $5000- (two counts)

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The accused was located and arrested on June 28, 2023 and later released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2023.