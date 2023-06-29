Bandshell Concert Series Returns To Downtown Bracebridge

Downtown Bracebridge comes alive this summer with the return of the annual Bandshell Concert Series in Memorial Park. Performances take place every Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. starting July 5 until the end of August. This year’s line up includes:

July 5: Sawyer Lance

July 12: The Hopheads

July 19: Briar Summers

July 26: Mighty Lopez

August 2: Neil Hutchinson

August 9: Christina Hutt Music

August 16: Norther Lights Steel Orchestra

August 23: Emma Cook

August 30: Alison Boyer

Music lovers are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the weekly free performances. Donations are welcome to support the artists.

Make a night of it!

Grab a bite to eat before enjoying the performance. Enjoy Bracebridge’s vibrant culinary scene by enjoying a delicious meal and craft beer at a number of unique restaurants and breweries throughout town. From food trucks to patios with waterfall views, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Learn more at visitthebridge.ca.

“Downtown Bracebridge is the place to be this summer! The Bandshell Concert series brings talented musicians to Memorial Park for everyone to enjoy. Explore all Downtown Bracebridge has to offer this summer with an array of festivals and events, an emerging culinary scene and great local shops.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge