Male Arrested In Connection With A Serious Assault In Orillia

The OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team and Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement say they arrested a male in Georgian Bay Township who was wanted for a serious assault in Orillia in December 2020.

On December 5, 2020, at 6:20 a.m., officers received a call advising that a male had been badly beaten up at a home on Colborne Street, Orillia. Officers responded rapidly and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Through the investigation, which was led by the Orillia Crime Unit, the suspect was identified but police were unable to locate him at the time.

An arrest warrant was issued and on January 22, 2021, Paul Hart-Payne, age 27, of Orillia, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The accused has been held for a bail hearing