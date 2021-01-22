Clover Leaf Is Recalling Sardines

Clover Leaf Seafoods is recalling Sardines Boneless Fillets – Garlic & Chive in Oil and Sardines Boneless Fillets – Smoked Jalapeño in Oil from stores because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes
Clover Leaf Sardines Boneless Fillets – Garlic & Chive in Oil 106 g 0 61362 46008 6

0170CBXP 2025 JN 18

0204CBXP 2025 JL 22

Clover Leaf Sardines Boneless Fillets – Smoked Jalapeño in Oil 106 g 0 61362 46009 3

0171CBXP 2025 JN 19

0218CBXP 2025 AU 05

0307CBXS 2025 NO 02

This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

  1. Clover Leaf should go out of business. The last three cans of sockey Salmon I bought have all gone into the garbage. As far as i’m concerened they were not fit to eat and looked more like Salmon that had died and floated down the river than like fresh salmon. Needless to say I’ll not be buying any more canned salmon from any company because I think it’s all canned in the same factory.

