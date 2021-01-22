Clover Leaf Is Recalling Sardines

Recalled product
0170CBXP 2025 JN 18
0204CBXP 2025 JL 22
0171CBXP 2025 JN 19
0218CBXP 2025 AU 05
0307CBXS 2025 NO 02
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Clover Leaf
Sardines Boneless Fillets – Garlic & Chive in Oil
106 g
0 61362 46008 6
Clover Leaf
Sardines Boneless Fillets – Smoked Jalapeño in Oil
106 g
0 61362 46009 3
Clover Leaf should go out of business. The last three cans of sockey Salmon I bought have all gone into the garbage. As far as i’m concerened they were not fit to eat and looked more like Salmon that had died and floated down the river than like fresh salmon. Needless to say I’ll not be buying any more canned salmon from any company because I think it’s all canned in the same factory.