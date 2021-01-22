Clover Leaf Is Recalling Sardines

Clover Leaf Seafoods is recalling Sardines Boneless Fillets – Garlic & Chive in Oil and Sardines Boneless Fillets – Smoked Jalapeño in Oil from stores because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes Clover Leaf Sardines Boneless Fillets – Garlic & Chive in Oil 106 g 0 61362 46008 6 0170CBXP 2025 JN 18 0204CBXP 2025 JL 22 Clover Leaf Sardines Boneless Fillets – Smoked Jalapeño in Oil 106 g 0 61362 46009 3 0171CBXP 2025 JN 19 0218CBXP 2025 AU 05 0307CBXS 2025 NO 02 This recall was triggered by the company. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.