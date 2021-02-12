Gravenhurst Resident Faces Several Drug Trafficking Charges

OPP Cautions Public Regarding Disturbing Cannabis Packaging

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged two suspects with numerous charges including drug trafficking offences in the City of Orillia.

On February 9, 2021, just before 10 p.m., officers observed a vehicle being driven on Wyandotte Street, Orillia, by an individual who was suspected of having a suspended driver’s license. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested for driving while under suspension. A passenger, who was recognized by the officers, was found to be in contravention of release conditions and was also arrested. Searches resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, illicit cannabis, Oxycodone and Canadian currency.

As a result, the driver, Aaron Schell, age 29, of Gravenhurst, has been charged with:

Driving while under suspension

Possess license while prohibited

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of illicit cannabis

Distribute illicit cannabis

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

The accused was released and is set to appear on April 20, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

The vehicle passenger, Paul Hart-Payne, age 27, from Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of illicit cannabis

Distribute illicit cannabis

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Fail to comply with release order

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

During this investigation, officers located and seized numerous cannabis edibles that were packaged in brightly coloured plastic wrappers that closely resemble commonly available candy packaging. (see attached pictures) Parents and caregivers are cautioned to be aware of the presence of these cannabis products in our community.