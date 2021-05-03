Lost Person At McRae Lake Located Safe Sunday Night

On Sunday May 2, 2021 at around 8:30 p.m., Georgian Bay Fire And Emergency Services station 1 and 3 with OPP responded to a lost person in McRae Lake.

Georgian Bay fire and OPP entered the bush and located the individual and returned the person back to their vehicle with no injuries.

The Fire Department said this is a learning opportunity for those who are venturing off into the wilderness and hiking to be prepared.

Questions you have to ask yourself before heading out include:

How do we plan for this type of adventure?

What do we pack?

How much will we need according to our time out in the bush?

How might the weather change?

What could go wrong?

A few things that you should have on you when you go hiking in the wilderness: