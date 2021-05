On April 29, 2021 the Haliburton Highlands OPP received a report of a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of a business on Gelert Road in the Township of Dysart, et al.

The stolen vehicle is described as a Blue 2020 Honda Civic bearing Ontario licence plate CEWJ228.

If you have information about this incident or any suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.kh.crimestoppersweb.com