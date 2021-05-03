Cottage Social Gathering In Gravenhurst Results In Charges

Details are limited, but here is what we know.

On May 1, 2021 at 10:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a complaint from a member of the public about a gathering at a cottage on Muskoka Road 169 in Gravenhurst.

The current restrictions relating to the stay at home order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) prohibit any gatherings.

Officers attended and found eight individuals from the Greater Toronto area at the seasonal residence and charged them accordingly, the fine for a contravention under the EMCPA is $750.00.