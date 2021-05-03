Driver With Fully Loaded Truck Charged With Impaired On Hwy. 11 In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP said they responded to a driving complaint from a member of the public (May 2, 2021 at 6 pm) about a tractor trailer driving southbound on Highway 11 between Huntsville and Bracebridge.

The caller reported some worrying driving behaviour and officers were able to stop the vehicle near Cedar Lane on Highway 11 south. The driver of the loaded commercial vehicle, 51-year-old Guy Brouillard of Saint-Bruno-Guigues, Quebec, was subsequently arrested and charged with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Dangerous Operation.

He will appear in Bracebridge court on July 13, 2021 to answer to his charges. Furthermore his driver’s license has been suspended and vehicle impounded.