Resident At Bala Bay Inn Staff Housing Tests Positive For COVID-19

The JW Marriott issued the following statement:

Last week, we learned that an associate living at Bala Bay (staff housing) had tested positive for COVID 19.

The resort leadership team immediately notified Simcoe Muskoka Public Health Unit. An investigation was launched and individuals who had been in close contact with the associate were notified; testing was arranged and quarantine measures were put in place.

On the morning of April 30, a team from SMPHU visited the facility and tested everyone living there.

The safety of everyone residing at Bala Bay is our absolute priority. Resort management is working diligently, following direction from Simcoe Muskoka Public Health, to ensure that associates receive the care they need, quarantine when appropriate and apply all available safety measures to prevent any further cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the resort has followed a strict regimen of health and safety protocols for staff and guests, and will continue to take every precaution to protect residents of Bala Bay, other staff and guests.