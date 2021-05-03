Bracebridge Walmart Reports Staff COVID-19 Case

Walmart has issued the following statement:

An associate from our Bracebridge Walmart store (40 Depot Dr.) has recently tested positive for COVID-19. We’re keeping the associate in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery. We conducted a deep cleaning. Out of an abundance of caution, when an associate who works in one of our stores is confirmed as having tested positive, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact are directed to self-isolate. We are in contact with local public health. The associate last worked Apr. 28.

Safety continues to be a top priority at Walmart. Rest assured, we will continue to take measures to support the well-being of our customers and associates, including:

* Mandatory masks for customers and associates.

* Limiting the number of customers shopping in the store at one time.

* Floor markings and one-way aisles to create physical distancing.

* Increased cleaning throughout the store.

* Wellness checks that include a temperature check for all associates at the start of each shift.

* Cleaning shopping carts.

* Encouraging regular handwashing.

* Regular cleaning of work areas (including checkouts).

* Installed plexi-glass dividers at registers, customer service desks and in our pharmacies.