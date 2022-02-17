Loaded Trailer With Guns Found, Suspects On The Loose

The trailer sought in a theft of firearms incident in Peterborough along with a large quantity of the firearms has been recovered in Peel Region.

“Peterborough Police is very thankful for the assistance of Peel Regional Police in the recovery of the trailer and firearms. The focus of this investigation has been to locate the trailer and firearms and our Police Service wishes to acknowledge the key role Peel Regional played. To be able to tell the public that this has happened through incredible police work and partnerships is an understatement. The investigation into the incident is ongoing along with a search for suspects.” Neil Collins, Acting Deputy Chief, Peterborough Police Service

https://youtu.be/n0eKwopayl4

The trailer and its contents are being returned to Peterborough and Peterborough Police, along with the manufacturer, will be going through the items to determine if anything is still missing.

The focus to date has been to locate the trailer and the missing firearms and the investigation will continue as will the search for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Peel Police Press Release: https://www.peelpolice.ca/modules/news/index.aspx?newsId=cb37bd95-8830-42df-a3bd-ea41c15593b2&lang=en