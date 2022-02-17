Vehicle In The Ditch On Hwy 520, Driver Charged With Impaired

On Tuesday February 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP received a call that a vehicle had entered the ditch on Highway 520.

Police attended and determined that the driver had consumed alcohol and subsequently arrested and charged Stephen Brown, 63 years-of-age of Burk’s Falls Ontario with operation while impaired – alcohol and drug and O0peration while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from police custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday February 24, 2022 in Sundridge Ontario.