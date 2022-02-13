Peterborough Police Say A Truck With 2,000 Guns Was Stolen

At 7:30 a.m, on February 13, 2022, Peterborough Police officers were called to a trucking company on Parkhill Road East after reports a truck carrying more than 2,000 firearms with clips was stolen from the yard.

Through investigation it was determined that the incident happened around 3 a.m.

Officers attended the scene and canvassed the area. It’s believed there is no ammunition on the truck.

While it is early in the investigation, it is believed this is an isolated incident. Other law enforcement agencies across the province have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Mike Penney at Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 x232 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Further details when available.