Walmart Announces Grants To Support Black And Indigenous Communities In Canada

Walmart Canada and the Walmart Foundation are awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to seven Canadian organizations supporting Indigenous and Black communities in Canada in education, career advancement, food security and health.

The investments are part of Walmart Canada and the Walmart Foundation’s collaborative efforts to address the drivers of systemic racism in society and accelerate change.

Walmart Canada is committed to helping build a more inclusive world by using its assets to empower a network – beyond Walmart stores – to support Indigenous and Black communities where they need it most – to empower and uplift them.

The grants are the first round of funding from the Walmart Foundation’s $20 million USD commitment over five years to advance equity for Black and Indigenous communities in Canada through food security and economic opportunity. Funding is focused on initiatives that strengthen food systems and create equitable advancement and pathways of opportunity for Black and Indigenous communities in Canada.

“As part of our strategy to become a regenerative company we are advocating and driving systemic change to build more inclusive communities across Canada,” said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President People and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. “We will use our size and scale to make an impact towards a more just and equitable society across Canada”

GRANT RECIPIENTS:

From the Walmart Foundation:

Information and Communications Technology Council ( $500,000 USD ): conducting research to help understand gaps that Black and Indigenous communities face in job mobility and career advancement in Canada's economy.

NPower Canada ( $500,000 USD ): leveraging learning hubs to expand impact and reach to underserved populations, particularly in Black and Indigenous communities and reskilling the adult learners for the future of work through its ReNew Tech Reskilling pilot program.

Food Banks Canada ( $599,250 USD ): improving culturally appropriate understanding in the charitable food system through a research initiative that centres racialized and Indigenous people's voices to better understand the landscape, challenges and barriers for those living with food insecurity.

Community Foundations of Canada ($1,050,000) : Supports the Indigenous Peoples Resilience Fund for Indigenous-led organizations and efforts to advance food security, food sovereignty and food justice.

Additionally, Walmart Canada announced further investments to support Black and Indigenous communities:

Women's College Hospital Foundation ($150,000) : This grant will establish the Walmart Canada Equitable Futures in Healthcare Award for a leading researcher supporting Black communities through the Emily Stowe Society at Women's College Hospital.

York University ($75,000) : Supports Dr. Jean Augustine's , Chair in Education, Student Research and Support Initiative that will help address the low post-secondary graduation rates of Black Students in Canadian Universities.





Indspire ($50,000) : Education and support for adult learners in the Indigenous Community – Building Brighter Futures program.

These philanthropic grants complement the work of Walmart Canada’s three Shared Value Networks as part of its Live Better equity strategy to leverage its business strengths to advance equity across the Canadian landscape – Education & Employment, Health & Well-Being, and Supplier Diversity Procurement. These efforts are based on Walmart Canada’s shared value approach, focused on creating value for the business, customers, and society by building Opportunities for All.

