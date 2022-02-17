Special weather statement continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County

Current details:

Messy mix of winter weather expected.

Hazards:

Patchy snow this morning. Snow tonight through early Friday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 7 cm possible.

Icy and slippery surfaces.

When:

Through Friday morning.

Discussion:

A low pressure system is expected to track just south of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario tonight which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario. Rain is expected to transition to patchy snow this morning. As temperatures drop to below the freezing mark this morning, icy and slippery conditions are possible, as water on roadways and surfaces will freeze. Additional snowfall is expected overnight tonight.

