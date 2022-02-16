City Adapts To Updated Provincial COVID-19 Measures Effective Feb. 17

The City of Orillia is adapting operating procedures at select facilities as a result of the recent provincial direction easing some COVID-19 restrictions effective Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:01 a.m.

Beginning Feb. 17, 2022, pre-registration will no longer be required for drop-in recreation and fitness activities at City recreation facilities.

Existing registrations for drop-in programs at City recreation facilities up to and including Feb. 27, 2022 will be honoured; however, walk-ins will be accommodated, space permitting, beginning Feb. 17. Daily and weekly schedules will be available on orillia.ca/active. New schedules with adjusted programming will start on Feb. 28, 2022.

“The physical and mental health benefits our citizens receive from healthy recreational and sporting activities cannot be understated. As we open our recreation facilities to full capacity based on provincial direction, I encourage residents to take advantage of the flexibility of drop-in programming safely. As we see more users enjoying recreation facilities, please be respectful of others by following all public health protocols, including masking where required and maintaining appropriate distancing,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

All drop-in programs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. No pre-registration will be available; however, for high-demand, instructor-led drop-in programs, such as yoga, aqua fitness and spin classes at the Orillia Recreation Centre, patrons are required to check-in at the customer service desk before attending the program to retrieve a pass to be given to the instructor. These passes can be requested no sooner than an hour before the program start time. This will come into effect Feb. 17, 2022.

Members of the public can take advantage of the City’s drop-in schedule at the Orillia Recreation Centre through day passes or a Fun Pass membership and can plan their day around instructor-led fitness programs, aquatics programming, or drop-in at any time during regular operating hours to enjoy the fitness centre and track. As of Feb. 17, 2022, members will be required to scan their membership card at the front desk.

Visitors 12 years and up are reminded to come prepared to City recreational facilities with their full proof of vaccination using the enhanced vaccination certificate and hard copies of government-issued identification (photocopies and pictures are not permitted). Masks must still be worn in the facility, unless participating in physical exercise. Common amenities, including showers, lockers, and change rooms, are available for use at the Orillia Recreation Centre and Rotary Place.

For a current schedule of all drop-in programs offered by the City of Orillia, please visit orillia.ca/active . Customer service staff are available to assist you in-person at the Orillia Recreation Centre or by phone at 705-325-4386, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and weekends from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to changes at Orillia recreation facilities, effective Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, the Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.) will re-open for walk-in services.

Masks/face coverings are required to enter all City of Orillia facilities with the exception of children under the age of two and when participating in an athletic or fitness activity. If you are unable to wear a mask or face covering, please contact the department or service directly by phone or email to make alternative arrangements.

For more information on the status of City of Orillia facilities and services, please visit orillia.ca/COVID-19.

Effective Feb. 17, 2022, Ontario will further ease public health measures, including, but not limited to:

Increasing social gathering limits to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Increasing organized public event limits to 50 people indoors, with no limit outdoors. Removing capacity limits in the following indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required, including, but not limited to: Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities; Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms; Cinemas; Meeting and event spaces, including conference centres or convention centres; Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments; Indoor areas of settings that choose to opt-in to proof of vaccination requirements. Allowing 50 per cent of the usual seating capacity at sports arenas. Allowing 50 per cent of the usual seating capacity for concert venues and theatres. Increasing indoor capacity limits to 25 per cent in the remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required. Increasing capacity limits for indoor weddings, funerals or religious services, rites, or ceremonies to the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance. Capacity limits are removed if the location opts-in to use proof of vaccination or if the service, rite, or ceremony is occurring outdoors.

Capacity limits in other indoor public settings, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, retail and shopping malls, will be maintained at, or increased to, the number of people who can maintain two metres of physical distance.

For more information on the Province’s plan to gradually lift public health measures, please visit ontario.ca/COVID-19.

For COVID-19 updates, assessment centre information, and the latest vaccination information from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, visit simcoemuskokahealth.org/COVID19.