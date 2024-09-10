Letter: Windermere Terry Fox Run Celebrates 25 Years On Sept. 15

A quarter of a century ago, a small but determined community in Muskoka banded together for the very first Windermere Terry Fox Run, inspired by one woman’s personal battle with cancer and a Canadian hero’s dream. On Sunday, September 15, 2024, the village will mark 25 years of this annual tradition, with many expected to gather at the Windermere Community Centre to celebrate their milestone achievement.

This year’s run promises to be bigger than ever, with new surprises, a silent auction, live music and a BBQ lunch. Participants, young and old, along with pets, will either walk, run, or cycle through the scenic rural roads, embodying the same spirit of resilience and hope that defined Terry Fox’s iconic Marathon of Hope.

The Windermere Terry Fox Run was established in 2000 by Bev Longhurst after her daughter was diagnosed with cancer. What began as a humble event raising $2,016 in its first year has grown into one of the country’s most impressive per capita fundraising efforts. By 2023, the event had raised over $575,000 for cancer research. The funds raised each year continually contribute to life-saving research in the name of Terry Fox, whose Marathon of Hope in 1980 captured the hearts of millions across Canada.

Fox, who lost his right leg to osteosarcoma at the age of 18, set out to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research. Although his run was cut short after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres when cancer spread to his lungs, his legacy lives on through events like the Windermere run. Fox’s efforts have inspired millions globally, raising over $850 million for cancer research through annual Terry Fox Runs.

Linda Edwards, who has been volunteering with the event since 2001, noted that the success of the Windermere run is largely due to the unwavering support from local businesses and residents. “The sense of community here is overwhelming,” Edwards said. “Everyone pitches in, whether it’s volunteering, donating items for the silent auction, or simply showing up to walk or run. It’s inspiring to see how Terry’s dream continues to unite people.”

As the Windermere run gears up for its 25th anniversary, the message remains the same: keep Terry Fox’s dream alive and strive towards a world without cancer. As Bev Longhurst once said, “This run is about more than just raising money. It’s about remembering those we’ve lost and celebrating the survivors among us.”

Registration for the 2024 Windermere Terry Fox Run will begin at 8 a.m., with the run starting at 9 a.m. Participants can choose from various routes, from a 5 km to a 10 km loop, beginning and ending at the Windermere Community Centre. As they do each year, the residents of Windermere will lace up their sneakers, share stories, and continue Terry Fox’s legacy of hope, courage and community.

Thank you,

Randy Jackson

Windermere Terry Fox Run