Celebrating 25 Years Of The Windermere Terry Fox Run

The small village of Windermere may only host a small population, but its community is filled with amazing people and huge hearts. As of 2023, this small community surpassed the $575,000 mark for total donations collected on behalf of the Terry Fox Foundation.

Initiated by Bev Longhurst in 2000, the Windermere run was organized to recognize her daughter’s battle with cancer. The local run acts as an annual reminder of loved ones lost, and those who are still with us because of the strides made in cancer research.

It is with great pride that the committee is organizing its 25th event on Sunday, September 15, 2024. This milestone is a wonderful time to meet new supporters and for past participants to reconnect with this special place.

Despite the unpredictable weather, attendance at the Windermere event is strong and is a day not to be missed. The route for the annual run has changed a little over the years and currently winds through picturesque and tranquil rural scenery.

The day has become an event filled with community connections, music, food and friends. It is a time to reflect and a day filled with gratitude. Everyone is welcome, with children and pets making things extra special.

If participating in the run is not your cup of tea, there are many ways to support the community and the Terry Fox Foundation; form or join a team, make a monetary donation to a participant, or volunteer on the day. Part of the event’s success has been the inclusion of a silent auction, supported by our local community which is always open to more donations.

Since this is such a big year, there are expected to be several new and interesting surprises

leading up to and throughout the run day. If you have questions or would like to join our email list, please connect with us at wterryfoxrun@gmail.com, make a donation to the run at Windermere’s Terry Fox Page, and find us on Facebook or Instagram.

This letter was submitted by the team behind the Windermere Terry Fox Run