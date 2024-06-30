Members of the community are invited to participate in two public consultation sessions to review plans for the new Bracebridge Fire Department Station 2 at 1002 Uffington Road and provide input into area amenities.

New Station 2 Public Consultation Sessions

Location: Station 1, 225 Taylor Road

Tuesday, July 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Residents will have the opportunity to review renderings of the new Station 2 building and engage with members of the Bracebridge Fire Department to learn more about the facility. Facility tours will also be available so members of the community can experience a modern fire station and see what the new facility can resemble.

Have your say!

Community members and stakeholders are invited to review the project background information and provide feedback on potential site amenities and functions of the facility. The feedback received will be used to help develop the final design of the station and of future parkland developmenton the property.

Learn more about Bracebridge Fire Department Station 2 and provide your feedback by July 31 at engagebracebridge.ca/station2.

New Station 2 Location

Station 2 will be located at 1002 Uffington Road, a 23-acre site owned by the Town of Bracebridge that will provide:

Increased safety of the Department’s firefighters by allowing the Department to dispatch more firefighters to certain areas of Bracebridge and provide a stronger effective response force;

Increase levels of service provided to the south-east area, high-risk occupancies, and the greater Bracebridge area;

Provide a better water supply for areas of Bracebridge that do not have hydrants;

Improve the Department’s ability to obtain its Superior Tanker Shuttle Accreditation, which can result in insurance savings to residents;

Improve the health and safety of firefighters and facility accessibility compliance; and

A higher staff complement of volunteer firefighters as a result of being located in a more densely populated area.

The design and construction of Station 2 will be included in the 2025 and 2026 Municipal Budget and Business Plans.

To learn more about the Bracebridge Fire Department Station 2 relocation, visit engagebracebridge.ca/station2.