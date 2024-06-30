Try These Best-Ever S’mores Recipes

How to Make Campfire S’mores

Summer is the time to get outside and have fun. Whether you’re camping in the woods or right in your own backyard, here’s how to make S’mores outdoors. S’mores are the classic campfire treat. There’s no wrong way to combine your favorite ingredients: HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate Bars, marshmallow and graham cracker. But we’ve tried them all and this is our official recommendation.