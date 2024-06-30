Try These Best-Ever S’mores Recipes

Best-Ever S’mores Recipes
Strawberry S’mores
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Toasted Marshmallows
Sliced Strawberries
Chocolate S’mores
Chocolate Wafer Cookies
Cinnamon-dusted Toasted Marshmallows
Milk Chocolate Squares
Peanut Butter S’mores
Graham Crackers
Dark Chocolate Squares
Toasted Marshmallows
Sliced Bananas
Creamy Peanut Butter
How to Make Campfire S’mores
Summer is the time to get outside and have fun. Whether you’re camping in the woods or right in your own backyard, here’s how to make S’mores outdoors. S’mores are the classic campfire treat. There’s no wrong way to combine your favorite ingredients: HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate Bars, marshmallow and graham cracker. But we’ve tried them all and this is our official recommendation.
Instructions:
- Place 1 graham cracker half on a plate; top with a chocolate bar half and set aside.
- Using a long stick or metal skewer, carefully toast a marshmallow over the flame until golden brown. Rotate periodically. Avoid tilting stick or skewer downward. Supervise children during this step.
- Place toasted marshmallow over chocolate graham cracker half. Top with second graham cracker half and gently press together.
- Slowly remove stick or skewer from marshmallow. Serve immediately.