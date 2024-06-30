Suspects To Identify After Break And Enter In Huntsville

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s assistance regarding a break and enter investigation that occurred in Huntsville.

On June 29, 2024, between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 AM, an unknown individual gained entry to a local business on King William Street, in the Town of Huntsville. Once inside, the unknown individual removed cash and property with a value of over $5000.

Suspect is described as wearing camo pants, white socks, red gloves, black running shoes, black hoodie, hat and face covering. Individual was also carrying a black back pack

Anyone with information related to these incidents are asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca