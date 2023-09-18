Windermere Terry Fox Run Raises $48,844

This year’s Windermere Terry Fox Run took place on Sunday, raising $48,844 in support of cancer research.

Over 100 people attended the event, despite less than ideal weather conditions.

“Despite challenging weather conditions, the Village of Windermere showed their strong community spirit to raise an impressive amount for cancer research,” said Jennifer Jackson, the Windermere Terry Fox Run organizer. “We are thankful to our sponsors and volunteers for a day of music, food and fun, all in support of the Terry Fox Foundation.”

The event was followed by a BBQ lunch, live music, face painting, games for kids and a silent auction.

The Windermere Terry Fox Run has raised over $590,000 since 2000.