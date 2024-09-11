Three Fires Film Festival Welcomes Director Reynaldo Morales To Bracebridge With FlyBack Documentary On The Fight To Protect The Amazon Rainforest

The Three Fires International Film Festival (3FIFF) is proud to announce that it will host a special panel discussion featuring director Reynaldo Antonio Morales following the screening of his groundbreaking film The Fly Back (2024) on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 8:30 PM. This event is part of the festival, which runs from October 10-12, 2024, at the Muskoka Foundry in partnership with Muskoka Arts and Crafts.

The Fly Back is a powerful documentary that delves deep into the heart of the Peruvian Amazon, specifically around the paradisiac Caimito Lake. The film amplifies the voices of three Amazonian Indigenous nations in the Ucayali Basin as they courageously fight for their survival, defending their territories, governance systems, and way of life in the face of numerous threats. The film offers a vivid exploration of the region’s ongoing conflict, considered one of the largest and longest in the Amazon, as these communities work to protect the last remaining rainforests.

Following the screening, Morales will engage in an intimate discussion with the audience, sharing insights into the making of The Fly Back, the challenges Indigenous peoples face in the Amazon, and the critical importance of preserving both their culture and the environment.

“We’re honored to have Reynaldo Antonio Morales at this year’s festival,” said Melissa, founder of 3FIFF. “His film offers a deeply moving and urgent message about Indigenous resistance and environmental preservation, aligning perfectly with our mission to highlight stories that foster global dialogue and intersectional representation.”

In addition to the panel, 3FIFF will feature Canadian and International film directors in exclusive discussion panels with live audiences. These panels will provide an engaging platform for filmmakers to share insights into their creative processes, address industry challenges, and explore the evolving landscape of Canadian cinema. Both emerging and established directors will participate, offering audiences an exciting opportunity for dialogue and deeper connections with the storytellers.

Don’t miss out! The free community screening of A Brothers Bond by emerging Canadian film director Brayden Langford will follow 3FIFF Opening Ceremony on October 10th at 6:30 pm. Attendees are encouraged to register on the Three Fires International Film Festival Website.

For the full program including the art market featured by MAC and to purchase tickets please visit www.3fiff.ca