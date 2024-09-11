Ontario Enhancing Tools To Help People Prepare For Respiratory Illness Season

The Ontario government is reminding everyone to stay safe this respiratory illness season and prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital by staying up to date on vaccinations. To protect against serious illness throughout the upcoming respiratory illness season, it is recommended everyone get their flu and COVID-19 shots as soon as they become available to them.

“As we approach this respiratory illness season, our government is ensuring Ontarians are prepared and have the tools they need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “We are working closely with our partners to make it easier for people of all ages to be protected this fall and access the care they need close to home and within their community.”

Starting in early October, flu shots will be available for the most vulnerable and high priority populations, including hospitalized individuals, hospital staff, and residents and staff in long-term care homes, followed by those in retirement homes and other congregate settings and individuals 65 years and older. Free flu shots for the general public aged six months and older will be available starting October 28, 2024, at doctor and nurse practitioner offices, participating pharmacies and some public health units. To learn more about the flu shot this fall, visit Ontario.ca/flu.

It is safe and convenient to receive both the COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time, reducing the need for multiple visits to a doctor, nurse practitioner or local pharmacy. Ontario expects to receive shipments of the updated COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government by early October following approval by Health Canada. Initial doses will be prioritized for higher risk populations and more details will be provided once doses are distributed to Ontario.

Beginning in October, families with infants and high-risk children up to 24 months old, will now have access to the new RSV immunization, Beyfortus®, through the recently expanded publicly funded RSV prevention program. Families can access the Beyfortus® immunization through their health care provider, as well as within hospital settings for infants born during the 2024/25 respiratory illness season. Pregnant women also have the option of receiving a single dose of Abrysvo®, to provide protection for their infant from birth to six months. The RSV prevention program has also expanded this fall to include all retirement home residents. For more details on the RSV program, visit Ontario.ca/rsv.

“Staying up to date on vaccination helps everyone stay healthy this respiratory illness season, especially those who cannot protect themselves including younger children and others who can’t be immunized,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. “With a large rise in cases of whooping cough (pertussis) this year, particularly in children and teens aged 10-18, it is especially important for parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date with all of their vaccinations as well as vaccines for pregnant individuals.”

Vaccines in Ontario’s routine immunization schedule are provided free of charge if you meet the eligibility criteria. If you are unsure about which immunizations you or your family have received or are eligible for, talk to your health care provider or public health unit.

Through Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care, the Ontario government is providing people with the tools they need early to connect to the care they need to keep themselves, and their loved ones safe and healthy.